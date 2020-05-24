Richard Dungar: Continue supporting options for seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just turned 70 years old. For several years I have suffered some health problems, and coronavirus is a concern not only for me but others in my situation.

It’s times like these that show why programs such as Medicare Advantage are important. Advantage plans give seniors choice in coverage and give seniors financial peace of mind. They are also adapting to the coronavirus by expanding virtual visits and lowering or waiving co-pays for coronavirus testing and care.

We senior citizens need additional help concerning health coverage and that’s why I am grateful for Rep. Ron Kind’s support of the Medicare Advantage program. I hope he and other members of Congress will continue to support this valuable program.

Richard Dungar, La Crosse

