Richard E Jacobs: Honor Louis Ferris but fix sign

I agree with the decision to not rename Veterans’ Freedom Park “Louis Ferris Veterans’ Freedom Park.” I am sure that Louis would not want his name placed above the veterans for whom he worked so hard to honor.

I also agree with “Boathouse Drive” being renamed “Louis Ferris Drive.” However, I believe that only the portion of the road from Clinton Street south to the memorials should be renamed in memory of Louis. In my opinion, the road that branches off to the east should remain “Boathouse Drive” as that name is more appropriate for that portion of the road.

I suggest adding “In memory of Louis Ferris” to the bottom of the park’s sign to further recognize Louis Ferris’s service to the veterans.

Finally, I ask that the punctuation on the park sign be corrected. As it is now, the sign reads “Veteran’s Freedom Park.” Placing the apostrophe after the letter “n” indicates that the park is named for only one veteran. The apostrophe should be placed after the letter “s” in order to include all veterans.

Richard E Jacobs

Onalaska

