Richard Erickson: Ask Johnson why he has rejected any attempt at gun control

Even a blind man can see, if he wants to see, that Sen. Ron Johnson is a fraud and an exceptionally gifted liar. On his TV commercials he looks and sounds wonderful, but it's all a game so that Johnson can stay locked into the government money and gun controlled gifts.

Before you vote for Johnson get him to tell you directly why he has intentionally rejected any attempt at gun control. Yes it is constitutional, but get Johnson to explain why an 18 year old needs, and is legally able to purchase an assault rifle designed to kill. Fifty senators are doing the same thing.

As a society, are we going to let them get away with a prayer, but no real response? How many people have to be killed before the voters take action and throw out the likes of Ron Johnson?

Richard Erickson

West Salem

