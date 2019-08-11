I am a Republican, a conservative old man who is wondering what happened to the America I came to love.
I am not a bigot or a racist, I am not a fascist, I am not a white supremacist, I am not a Neo-Nazi, I am not an Evangelical Christian with an abortion agenda, I am not a misogynist.
I don’t believe in trash talk, and I fear for the implications when our leaders threaten dictators.
I believe in the importance of the 2nd amendment, but I do not agree that anybody, including hunters, needs to be armed with assault rifles like the Russian AK-47, capable to killing dozens of people within 10 seconds.
I have just developed a great idea about how to effectively deal with the mass killings plaguing our country.
In the 2020 election, let’s work together to get rid of all the Republicans (especially the NRA-funded Republicans) for one term.
In the absence of the Republicans, the Democrats can make laws at the state and federal level banning assault style rifles that can carry hundreds of ready bullets, the purpose of which is only to kill people.
We don’t need to hear any more our politicians expressing their condolences and offering their prayers for the most recent mass killings.
Let’s not blame video games, mental-health issues and ineffective background checks. Let’s dare to be risk-takers and really try to solve a problem only prevalent in the USA.
Ban high-powered assault rifles.
Richard Erickson, West Salem