Richard Erickson: Whining, wasting taxpayer money in Madison

I am a Republican absolutely dismayed by my fellow Republicans who permit the likes of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to continue running the show in Madison. This is a man who constantly whines about the state of our economy – inflation, recession and family income shortages. His whining just never stops.

If the voters of Wisconsin would wake up, they would see that Vos is a fraud. He forced the Wisconsin Assembly to authorize one million dollars to investigate the amount of election fraud he assumed existed in our state. He also authorized the state to spend $11,000.00 a month for the services of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to supervise the investigation. Both these guys are as dishonest as they come. Today they were forced to admit that there was no election fraud. They could have made that determination just based on the 61 court opinions that had already been adjudicated by the courts.