I am a Republican, and I’m embarrassed and angered about the lack of integrity and the self-righteous indignation of most Republicans in Washington today.
They know that our country is in a crisis under the leadership of President Donald Trump, yet they do nothing.
I loved Richard Nixon, and back in his days of impeachment Republicans screamed that Democrats were leading a partisan scam. In the days of Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Democrats screamed that Republicans were leading a partisan scam.
Today, the impeachment of Donald Trump is getting closer and the Republicans are again screaming partisan scam, except this time they are also adding words like: coup and lynching.
The unfortunate part of this impeachment is that almost none of the Republicans dare to confront Donald Trump because he will take them down.
Nobody seems to be concerned about our country and the state of our democracy. Everything is related to personal interest.
It was so impressive to see Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor and Pentagon official Laura Cooper testify before Congress even though Trump told them not to. Where are the rest of the Republicans?
Almost no Republican in our Congress today will critique the dishonesty of Donald Trump because they are afraid that he will throw them under the bus with the others Trump has demeaned.
Richard Nixon looks like an innocent choir boy in comparison to Trump. It’s time for Trump to go.
Richard Erickson, West Salem