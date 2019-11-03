With the wildfires going on in California, reporting on it has become very centered on celebrities and what they are going through.
Now I know that they are people, too, but they have a means to get through this situation better off than most. What happens to the people who are just scraping by and don't have any money to put into building a new house?
They should be the people we are focusing on, not some millionaire who has more money than he or she knows what to do with.
You have free articles remaining.
These people deserve to be noticed even though they have less.
Let's get our priorities straight and focus on the people who have a problem, not someone or something who will get us views or subscriptions. If we do that, our country and our world will be better off for it.
Richard Gilbert, La Crosse