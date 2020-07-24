Richard Graw: Remove the mayor, not the statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am, along with numerous others, upset with the way the “Big Indian” situation has been handled.

Apparently the mayor looking back on previous communications on this subject and “read between the lines” that it was time to remove the Hiawatha statute. Certainly there are two camps on this issue, but I do not believe there has been adequate input from the community to initiate removal.

It seems like in today’s environment our so-called leaders seem to know what is best for us and do things for us that are in our best interest. I resent that.

I wonder if an artist would have to research ancestry and historical authenticity before one engages in an art project. Seems to me that beauty resides in the eye of the beholder. Such is art.

I have no way of knowing with any certainty, but it would be my guess that the community at large would prefer that Hiawatha would continue to reside at his 60-year-old residence and the mayor be removed.

Richard Graw, La Crosse

