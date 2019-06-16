Our schools and colleges are not teaching the truth of the founding and history of God in our nation.
They are leaving out all of God that so held our country together.
For example, President John Adams, on March 23, 1798 said, "The safety and prosperity of nations ultimately and essentially depend on the protection and the blessing of Almighty God, and the national acknowledgment of this truth is...an indispensable duty which the people owe Him."
Teach our true history to our children and young people.
Richard Haling, West Salem