The attack on the Pittsburgh Mosque that murdered 11 people is a climax of attacks on Jewish people.
There has been a rise of attacks on our Jewish neighbors in the last few years. We must put a stop to it. These are wonderful people who are being harmed.
There were attacks of vandalism on Jewish synagogues and cemeteries. We must have tougher laws and tougher punishments for the offenders. Schools should teach our children about anti-Semitic history and to love our Jewish neighbors and to respect their property. The murderer of our Jewish neighbors should receive the death sentence.
Our elected leaders should be told to put tougher laws on such anti-Semitism.
Richard Haling, West Salem