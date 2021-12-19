Richard Neumann: Remembering ’49er Louis Ferris, who did much for many

It was with great shock when my brother-in-law, Gary Christenson, of Onalaska called me to inform me of the death of Louis Ferris. Louis was a ’49er, a member of Logan's Class of 1949, the same as me.

In 2013, I took a Freedom Honor Flight, and chose Gary as my "chaperone." When we boarded the plane, I mentioned to Gary that the veteran sitting two rows ahead of us looked very familiar. Turns out, it was Louie Ferris. What a surprise! I hadn't seen Louie since the dedication of the Korean War Memorial in his Veteran's Memorial Park a few years earlier.

We invited Louie to chum around with us while the Honor Flight veterans toured the war memorials in Washington, DC. All three of us thoroughly our day together. He may have been in the early stages of cancer back then but you wouldn't have known it that day.

And, now, another great guy and a former ’49er is gone. May he RIP knowing that he did so much for so many. I'm proud to have known him.

Richard Neumann

Richland Center

