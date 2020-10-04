Richard Reynertson: Trump's debate performance was embarrassing

Let me begin this letter by stating that I consider myself a true and patriotic American.

My grandparents immigrated in the late 1800s from Norway and Sweden to seek a new and better life. My parents struggled but achieved a comfortable middle-class lifestyle which allowed me to get a good education and live a very comfortable life; my children and grandchildren are thriving.

This country has given us very much, and we have supported and contributed to America. I served two years of military service and have paid my taxes in full every year.

For the most part, I’ve been proud of how this country has led the world in many aspects. After Tuesday night's performance in the “debate,” I am embarrassed and ashamed of my country.

I’m thoroughly disgusted by the performance of Donald Trump, his ranting, his taunting, his petulance, his constant lying and disdain for the truth, his refusal to condemn White Supremacy, and his veiled calls for insurrection if the election does not go in his favor.

I am truly concerned about our democracy; Donald Trump is doing everything he can to undermine the validity of our election process and to undermine our democracy.