Richard Strauss: Democracy and truth on the ballot

Whether Republican, Democrat, Independent or non-voter, you (and our country) will be profoundly impacted by the results of the upcoming election. Will we maintain a government of the people, by the people and for the people, or will we elect candidates who don’t believe in election outcomes, don’t respect the rule of law and believe that some people are above the law?

I urge all voters to cast ballots for Tony Evers (governor), Mandela Barnes (U.S. Senate) and Brad Pfaff (U.S. House of Representatives). The three Republicans running for those offices don’t believe the 2020 election results, and there’s little reason to think they’ll respect future results that don’t go their way (despite conclusive evidence that the 2020 election tallies were accurate).

Republicans who support the Constitution could vote for Evers, Barnes and Pfaff, or if that isn’t palatable to them, they might consider sitting out this election and waiting for (a) Republican candidate(s) who concede lost elections, haven’t led us astray with untrue medical advice during a pandemic, haven’t tried to carry a firearm on an airplane or ban books from a library or disrespect women and their health care, and don’t support Trump/Trumpism, and then they could vote for traditional Republican candidates in 2024.

Regardless of your political position, however, if you plan to vote next month, please vote for Evers, Barnes and Pfaff (or consider not voting). Democracy and truth (in the U.S. and around the world) are on this year’s ballot. Let’s make sure they live on.

Richard Strauss

La Crosse