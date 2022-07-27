 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Strauss: Neumann favors Medicare for All, deserves support

Mark Neumann is the only candidate in the two primary races for the 3rd congressional district who favors Medicare for All.

In addition to campaigning for a single-payer, universal, national healthcare system, Mark believes in comprehensive reproductive healthcare for women, strengthening workers’ rights by supporting labor unions, protecting voters’ rights, and advocating for public education, paid newborn parental leave, and a transition to green energy.

Though we’re fortunate to have four highly qualified candidates in the Democratic primary, Mark distinguishes himself with his outspoken backing of Medicare for All. He recognizes that healthcare is a human right, and that no one should go without medical care because of insurance issues.

I had the privilege of working with Mark for 11 years. He was an outstanding pediatrician, colleague, and friend. Mark’s life has been one of service above self, a characteristic sorely needed in those who represent us in Congress. Mark will work with Democrats and Republicans to serve the people of the 3rd district, and he’ll be a model for others in Congress to do the same for their constituents. Please vote for Mark Neumann on August 9.

Richard Strauss

La Crosse

