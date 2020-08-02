Richard Strauss: Neumann will expand health coverage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, health-care insurance has become available to more than 20 million Americans previously uninsured (by virtue of not being covered by employers, being a child or young adult, or being someone who earned less than 138% of the poverty level).

While the ACA has provided health insurance to so many more individuals, it hasn’t necessarily led to lower premiums and health-care costs, nor has it resulted in the provision of health-care insurance for all Americans.

The current administration aims to dismantle the ACA (with no replacement in hand). During the COVID-19 pandemic, 54 million Americans have filed unemployment claims; 8 million to 10 million will be ineligible for Medicaid or ACA coverage after having lost their jobs-based health-care insurance, and they risk becoming completely uninsured.

The answer to this unacceptable situation? Expanding, revising or dismantling the ACA? Single-payer, publicly funded, universal national health-care insurance? A robust discussion is needed now.