Richard Strauss: Neumann will expand health coverage

Since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, health-care insurance has become available to more than 20 million Americans previously uninsured (by virtue of not being covered by employers, being a child or young adult, or being someone who earned less than 138% of the poverty level).
While the ACA has provided health insurance to so many more individuals, it hasn’t necessarily led to lower premiums and health-care costs, nor has it resulted in the provision of health-care insurance for all Americans.
The current administration aims to dismantle the ACA (with no replacement in hand). During the COVID-19 pandemic, 54 million Americans have filed unemployment claims; 8 million to 10 million will be ineligible for Medicaid or ACA coverage after having lost their jobs-based health-care insurance, and they risk becoming completely uninsured.
The answer to this unacceptable situation? Expanding, revising or dismantling the ACA? Single-payer, publicly funded, universal national health-care insurance? A robust discussion is needed now.
Mark Neumann is running in the 3rd District Democratic Party primary for the U.S. House of Representatives. Mark promotes single-payer, publicly funded, national health-care insurance for all; a return to collaborative international diplomacy; opposition to Citizens United, whose effects threaten our democracy; and an effective response to climate change.
Mark and I have been colleagues and friends for 11 years. A smart, dedicated, thoughtful and moral person, Mark will represent us well as we deal with the aforementioned issues. Please consider voting for Mark on Aug. 11.
Richard Strauss, La Crosse
