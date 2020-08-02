You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Strauss: Neumann will expand health coverage

Since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, health-care insurance has become available to more than 20 million Americans previously uninsured (by virtue of not being covered by employers, being a child or young adult, or being someone who earned less than 138% of the poverty level).

While the ACA has provided health insurance to so many more individuals, it hasn’t necessarily led to lower premiums and health-care costs, nor has it resulted in the provision of health-care insurance for all Americans.

The current administration aims to dismantle the ACA (with no replacement in hand). During the COVID-19 pandemic, 54 million Americans have filed unemployment claims; 8 million to 10 million will be ineligible for Medicaid or ACA coverage after having lost their jobs-based health-care insurance, and they risk becoming completely uninsured.

The answer to this unacceptable situation? Expanding, revising or dismantling the ACA? Single-payer, publicly funded, universal national health-care insurance? A robust discussion is needed now.

Mark Neumann is running in the 3rd District Democratic Party primary for the U.S. House of Representatives. Mark promotes single-payer, publicly funded, national health-care insurance for all; a return to collaborative international diplomacy; opposition to Citizens United, whose effects threaten our democracy; and an effective response to climate change.

Mark and I have been colleagues and friends for 11 years. A smart, dedicated, thoughtful and moral person, Mark will represent us well as we deal with the aforementioned issues. Please consider voting for Mark on Aug. 11.

Richard Strauss, La Crosse

