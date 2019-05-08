A weekend ago in Green Bay, in reference to a bill (which Gov. Tony Evers says he will veto) requiring doctors to support babies born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion procedure, President Trump said, “The baby is born. The mother meets with the doctor. They wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.”
Imagine anyone making such a false and misleading statement, and then consider that it was spoken by the president of the United States.
In my almost 40 years as a pediatrician, I’ve been in delivery rooms hundreds of times, and in every instance, doctors and nurses have worked for two purposes: to support the life of the baby, and to support the life of the mother.
The president has now added doctors, nurses, and mothers to the long list of good people he has insulted.
The country deserves a commander/supporter/consoler-in-chief who brings the country together rather than one who tears it apart.
Richard Strauss, La Crosse