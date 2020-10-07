Richard Strauss: We owe our leaders thanks

We owe thanks to Gov. Tony Evers, Mayor Tim Kabat and Dr. Robert Freedland (with the Committee to Protect Medicare) for supporting and protecting the people of this region by urging the cancellation of the president’s scheduled visit to La Crosse on Oct. 2.

Presidential visits are generally a great honor for any community, but Evers, Kabat and Freedland correctly recognized the danger in gathering thousands of people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The most important responsibility of elected leaders and medical personnel is protecting their constituents and patients.

This responsibility was reflected in Kabat’s statement, “Our goal is to keep the public healthy and safe and to slow down the spread of this disease...our number one priority is people’s health and safety.”

Evers, Kabat and Freedland made their positions known before the news of the president’s Covid-19 test result was announced, and in doing so, their positions may not have been popular, but they were sound, strong, and appropriate.

There will be other opportunities for presidential visits after the pandemic ends. In the meantime, as the pandemic continues, let’s hope we see more role models like Governor Evers, Mayor Kabat, and Dr. Freedland. Thank you.

