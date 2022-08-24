 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Strauss: Writer offers faulty analysis

John Rosemond’s July 10 article, “Research on ultrasounds is murky,” was a disservice to pregnant women and their families. Rosemond suggested that prenatal ultrasound (US) might be linked with the developmental of autism. He wrote, “…advances in medical technology over the past 50 years have rendered US largely unnecessary,” and ,”…do the risks justify bombarding a fetus with high intensity sound waves that several researchers have said might interfere with the proper migration of cells within the developing brain?”

That does sound horrible…if it were true, of course; fortunately, it isn’t. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the premier American organization for more than 60,000 such professionals, stated in 2016 and reaffirmed in 2021, “US and magnetic resonance imaging are not associated with risks and are the imaging techniques of choice for the pregnant patient, but they should be used prudently and only when use is expected to answer a relevant clinical question or otherwise provide medical benefit to the patient. When used in this manner and with machines that are configured correctly, US does not pose a risk to the fetus or the pregnancy. There have been no reports of documented adverse fetal effect from doing US procedures…”

Rosemond’s faulty analysis, not the research, is murky, inappropriate, and beyond his presumed field of expertise. He isn’t qualified to give medical advice to pregnant women, much less frighten vulnerable patients with misinformation. Pregnancy is stressful enough without having to worry about something that isn’t a concern.

Richard Strauss

La Crosse 

