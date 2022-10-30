Richard Wieland: Doyle is a politician with a career

I heard Ryan Huebsch call Rep. Steve Doyle a career politician. He has it backwards. Doyle is a politician with a career. He has been a small business owner for years and years while the Huebsch family — father and son — have pocketed over $2 million in taxpayer dollars from their political roles. It seems pretty hypocritical to me.

I’m also disappointed in the recent mailers I’ve seen from young Huebsch saying Steve isn’t supportive of the police. It is just ridiculous. He was endorsed by the biggest police union in the state. He has always supported policies that help protect police officers and their families.

Most people in his district, even if they don’t always agree with Steve Doyle …they like him. He is a good guy. I don’t think the Huebsch attacks are going to land the way Huebsch thinks they will.

Vote for Steve Doyle Nov. 8.

Richard Wieland

La Crosse