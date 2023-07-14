When William Shughart (Opinion, July 8) stated that 1 terawatt hour supplied enough power to “light over 1 million homes for a year,” I needed to know better what was intended, so I did my own calculations.

I learned that he did mean light and only light. That 1 terawatt hour did not include the TV and computer, appliances, tools, hot water heater, stoves and especially the air conditioning or most importantly the refrigerator — the biggest user.

He mentioned that there was “just 552 miles of new high-voltage electric transmission lines” installed during most of 2022. In the central U.S., which encompasses half the states, 552 miles would find only one line crossing "at best" only 2 ½ of those states.

I’m finding that today way too many political leaders are functioning as the proverbial know-it-alls and not really listening to the experts who work in the impacted fields of concern. A good example is the decision made by Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

In a state with 10% of the population (one of every 10 people in the U.S.) he has legislated that after 2035 no more gasoline will be sold in the state. Consider the amount of electricity needed to charge all of those EVs in order to “get to work tomorrow."

Richard Willette

Blair