Rick Albrechtson: Exile statues as tourist attraction

Regarding the controversy removing confederate statues. I have an idea: After the fall of the USSR in the early 1990s, the people of Budapest, Hungary,  removed all of the statues of Communists and placed them on the far edge of the city.

There all of them still stand where they now have become a tourist attraction. That seems to me to be a viable way to deal with the current situation.

Rick Albrechtson, La Crosse

