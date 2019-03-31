The current bond on the school will be paid off February 2020.
The La Crescent-Hokah referendum April 9 will cost the district $10,000-$15,000 when if it would have been on the November ballot at $0. Also in November, the snowbirds could have voted. Are they even aware of this referendum?
With property taxes taking a big jump, and the referendum from last year it will take a toll on senior citizens in the district. Granted kids need a good education, but if this was a private business there would be cuts to be more manageable.
A lot of seniors are on set incomes, and it will be a strain on their lifestyles with this referendum while they encounter rising costs for food, gas, utilities, insurance, etc.
Would the teachers take a pay cut? No, but this is what they are asking us to do.
lt seems a lot of our tax dollars go to big-city schools. Why isn't the district trying to get some of this money back for this school? If people make repairs to their property, will the district help pay for it? No. We have to save and manage to get it done.
Why doesn't the school district work within the budget, and if need be make cuts?
The kids are important, but so are the people in the district they are asking to pay for the school. They're asking us to keep giving money constantly when in fact they should be asking the same of themselves.
Rick Bubbers, La Crescent