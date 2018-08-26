When did we stop smelling the roses? I remember not that long ago, waking each day, taking a deep breath and thinking, “it’s going to be a great day.
We as Americans have so much to be thankful for, yet the only times we seem to remember that is at Thanksgiving and Christmas time.
Where are the days of helping one another when troubles fell upon one of us?
We used to run to the problem, fix it, and move on, in one afternoon. Now, days we run away from one another as soon as times get the slightest bit rough. Shying away from each other, like a bad disease will spread among us, if we get near someone who really needs our help. How does this happen in such a short time, what caused it, who’s responsible for the breakdown?
Maybe we all just need to sit back and think about how good we have things in this, the greatest country in the world. Remember the cost of these freedoms, because they came at a very high cost for many.
Maybe we just have to wake up and start saying good morning to the first stranger we meet. Turn the phones and TVs off and go for a walk in the woods. Visit an old friend who we haven’t seen in years.
I don’t know the answer, but I think it starts with each individual becoming Americans again. Not Republicans or Democrats, but Americans.
Rick Czeczok, La Crosse