Too many of our elected men and women in the legislative branch seem to be more interested in seeing themselves on camera and showboating than legislating things that really matter to the American people.
Congress was never meant to be a courtroom, as it has become.
Congressmen and congresswomen and senators need to start doing what they get paid for -- make laws, not prosecute them.
We have the judicial branch for that. Get your mugs off of TV and legislate.
Like a general once said “Lead or get the hell out of the way.”
I for one am really sick of all the stupid politics and the way the legislative branch is dividing this country. Please stop. This goes for all politicians in that branch of government, no matter what your political affiliation.
Rick Czeczok, La Crosse