Don't let Rep. Robin Vos scare you.

I imagine most people reading this have heard about Gov. Tony Evers' line item vetoing that has guaranteed $325 per year to public schools for the next 400 years. While Vos was quoted as saying, "By allowing this level into the future, homeowners will experience a massive property tax increase in coming years."

Well, the fact of the matter is the revenue limit for public school students was decreased by $597 in 2011-12 and will only for the first time since get back to that level this coming year. $325 is roughly a 3% increase per year, so I don't see it breaking any banks. Prior to 2010, 3% increases, or very close to it, were commonplace. The only way all of this falls on homeowners is if Vos and his kind chose not to provide state aid to schools at the levels they have.

The fact of the matter is this move by Evers woefully underfunds public education which even with this additional money falls well short of even a 2% annual increase since 2011. Unfortunately, it was the best he could do in the face of our current Republicans' unwillingness to invest in public education. Rather, they chose to cut taxes and use the state's $7 billion dollar surplus to fund that tax cut. What happens when the surplus is gone?

Instead, those same law makers chose to expand the voucher program — which is the next topic.

Rick Pedretti

Ferryville