Rita Feeney: It's sad when politics trumps morality

It seems obvious to me that the Republicans were more interested in their agenda than the health of the people of Wisconsin. A sad commentary when politics trumps the health of people.
Arguments that the primary should have been postponed sooner hardly justifies Republican objections to postponing the primary.
What has happened to our moral compass when political agendas take precedence over people's lives? A sad commentary indeed.
Rita Feeney, La Crosse
