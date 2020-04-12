Rita Feeney: It's sad when politics trumps morality

Rita Feeney: It's sad when politics trumps morality

{{featured_button_text}}

It seems obvious to me that the Republicans were more interested in their agenda than the health of the people of Wisconsin. A sad commentary when politics trumps the health of people.

Arguments that the primary should have been postponed sooner hardly justifies Republican objections to postponing the primary.

What has happened to our moral compass when political agendas take precedence over people's lives? A sad commentary indeed.

Rita Feeney, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News