 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rita Sanchez: Support Padesky for County Board

This letter is to encourage every District 7 La Crosse County resident to vote for Gary Padesky for County Board supervisor.

I have known Gary for over 40 years and know that, as a La Crosse native, his first thought is what is best for our county. He has served his community well as alderman for the city and always gives a listening ear and meaningful voice to his constituents. He is a man of honor and will work hard for our county's benefit.

Please remember to get out and vote on February 15. 

Rita Sanchez

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News