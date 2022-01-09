Rita Sanchez: Support Padesky for County Board

This letter is to encourage every District 7 La Crosse County resident to vote for Gary Padesky for County Board supervisor.
I have known Gary for over 40 years and know that, as a La Crosse native, his first thought is what is best for our county. He has served his community well as alderman for the city and always gives a listening ear and meaningful voice to his constituents. He is a man of honor and will work hard for our county's benefit.
Please remember to get out and vote on February 15.
Rita Sanchez
La Crosse