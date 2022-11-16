Ritchie Sayner: UW should present awards based on merit alone

Congratulations are in order to Jazzma Holland for receiving the UW System Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award. I am sure she is a wonderful person and very accomplished.

My concern is that this UW System program, created in 1994 to recognize Outstanding Women of Color in Education for helping to "achieve goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion," is doing just the opposite. A quick internet search turned up no such program for Outstanding Men of Color in Education in the UW System, or men at all for that matter. I shudder to think of what the response might be if there was a similar award given to the Outstanding White Women in Education.

Since inception, this program has also recognized Hispanics and Asians, but no white women. I am reluctant to use the favorite default word of academia, but this is clearly racist. What will be next, an award for the outstanding LGBQT educator?

Programs like this, as well intentioned as they may be, serve to further divide us by gender and race. Perhaps an Outstanding Educator Award, based on merit alone, without reference to gender or race, would be more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. I would hope the recipient would be the most qualified individual.

Ritchie Sayner

UW-La Crosse graduate, 1974

Kansas City, MO