Beware La Crosse residents if you wish to repurpose items for use as a planter.
The city will not allow you to use anything unless it is the intended purpose for the item. So if you have a flower pot sitting on a chair outside, it is not allowed by the city. If you use an old desk, washer or milk can for a planter, it is not allowed.
Apparently Pinterest has no place in the city of La Crosse, instead they would have you throw out items and fill up the city dump rather than repurposing them.
It baffles me in a time of everyone wanting to go green that this city would not want to. So if you have any creative ideas for repurposing items, apparently you have to just keep them to yourself.
Maybe the city should be more focused on fixing all the potholes that are ruining vehicle tires and rims and causing accidents rather than nitpicking about what items are being used in private yards for decoration.
Rob Tooke, La Crosse