Robert Abraham: As a concerned parent I will ask tough questions

I want to make something absolutely clear after Friday’s piece in the La Crosse Tribune. I emailed then superintendent Randy Nelson in spring 2020 (almost one year ago) after too many parents observed a complete lack of oversight during distance learning.

Back then, in the early stages of the pandemic, there was NO online instruction. There were NO student-teacher classes. There were NO parent-teacher meetings. There weren’t consistent efforts to connect virtually. At the elementary level, packets of random assignments were made available for pickup. Teachers told parents they wouldn’t be collected or graded. The district DID NOT require teachers to personally connect with students or report how they were teaching at this point.

THIS was NOT virtual teaching. That is fact based on my personal experience with a second grader and a junior. The second-grade teacher essentially went “ghost” in the spring of 2020.