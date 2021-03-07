Robert Abraham: As a concerned parent I will ask tough questions

I want to make something absolutely clear after Friday’s piece in the La Crosse Tribune. I emailed then superintendent Randy Nelson in spring 2020 (almost one year ago) after too many parents observed a complete lack of oversight during distance learning.
Back then, in the early stages of the pandemic, there was NO online instruction. There were NO student-teacher classes. There were NO parent-teacher meetings. There weren’t consistent efforts to connect virtually. At the elementary level, packets of random assignments were made available for pickup. Teachers told parents they wouldn’t be collected or graded. The district DID NOT require teachers to personally connect with students or report how they were teaching at this point.
THIS was NOT virtual teaching. That is fact based on my personal experience with a second grader and a junior. The second-grade teacher essentially went “ghost” in the spring of 2020.
In fall of 2020, classes were formalized for official online learning. Students and teachers were expected to appear online using devices made available by the district. Teachers had to make time available for parents. It became absolutely clear that teachers were working harder than they have before, trying to figure out how to translate what worked in the classroom to something that would work online. They figured out dozens of online platforms and made sure they students knew how to also. It was absolutely creative and tireless work.
I NEVER stated that teachers in this formalized online learning instruction where there were standards, oversight and accountability should receive pay cuts. I have always felt teachers are essential workers.
The fact that a school board member shared my emails to the Tribune confirms they don’t want their “club” messed with (a couple board members excluded). In speaking with district staff the word “vindictive” was used to describe the atmosphere of the board if they speak against status quo.
I will ask tough questions and I will push for accountability and transparency. I’m running for school board as a concerned parent to ensure other concerned parents like me are heard.
Robert Abraham
La Crosse