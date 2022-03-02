Robert Abraham: Policies should focus on public safety

Felons taking shots at our La Crosse Police officers was inevitable. When La Crosse judges consistently release dangerous persons on sig bonds, it’s only a matter of time before a police officer comes into contact with them. And these are the measures criminals will go to escape.

La Crosse County Chair Monica Kruse is obsessed with implementing a police oversight committee focusing on “police accountability” when standards and state laws are already in place to do so. What about criminal accountability? Kruse, Vicki Burke and the rest of her crew won’t create an 18-member panel to find out why local judges put our community at risk. There is no concern about the safety of our community or police officers, one of whom could have easily been murdered last week.

Police are not the bad guys. The criminals are. It’s that simple. Police officers risk their lives every day for us (my own family included) and I’m not exaggerating. This happened the other night in La Crosse. Not Chicago. Not NYC. Not Milwaukee. Here. Police officers work every day to keep us safe and are getting shot at. Now it’s up to the people we elect – and everyone else who took a position to help guide policies – to focus on public safety.

Robert Abraham

La Crosse

