Robert Fisher: Trying to follow political logic

Two letters to the editor in April 12 Tribune struck me by their illogical thought process in what I’m sure the writers thought they laid out as reasonable.

One outlined the process of Gov. Tony Evers’ shelter-at-home order and the fact he left open holding or postponing the election. I agree a more decisive decision could have been made at that time.

But remember, our president was predicting we’d all be in packed churches by Easter, so who is the governor to postpone an event like an election.

When the governor did make the decision to postpone the election, it was the Legislature that sued, and the state Supreme Court overruled the postponement decision and the elections were held.

By logical reasoning, how is the governor responsible for “holding elections and endangering safety”?

I ‘m no supporter of our current president, but another letter writer supporting him made a point I agree with: “The president is doing the best job he can.”

I could wear the uniform of any professional sports team and go onto the field or court and do “the best job I can,” and within minutes I would be hustled off the field and fired.