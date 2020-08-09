Robert Freedland: Please comply with mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have all heard that Gov. Tony Evers has mandated all of us to wear masks in public locations where social distancing isn't possible. This is a reasonable and prudent thing to do.

As a physician, I have learned to practice medicine based on evidence and science and our medical experts have confirmed that we can reduce death and illness from the COVID pandemic by doing so.

Thus I was disappointed to read that sheriff departments across the state have responded by saying they wouldn't be enforcing this mandate and simply didn't have the time or resources nor the obligation to do so.

Face masks save lives. And that is what sheriff departments are directed to do.

Please ask your local businesses and neighbors to comply with the face mask mandate and ask your local sheriff's departments to also support this.

Too many people have suffered and died in Wisconsin and across this country. We need to take every reasonable action to make sure that we and our families are safe from this scourge.

Robert Freedland, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0