lt’s time the American people take back our government from the professional politicians.
Congress raided the Social Security fund and as a result I'm worried it will be out of funds shortly.
Medicare has problems also, and the fastest and easiest way to correct these two problems is to put Congress on Social Security and Medicare and see how fast they solve the problem.
Now is the time for term limits and to send the professional politicians home. Also, it's time to realize what the Democratic Party has done to this country. The five large major cities in such a sad state of repair have been governed by Democrats for the past 50 years.
Change is needed. Last but not least, Congress should not be allowed to exclude themselves from any bill passed by them.
Robert L. Cupp, La Crosse