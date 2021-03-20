Robert Richardson: After restoration, a contemporary spirit

“At a minimum, we need a place to worship in …and it’s a beautiful gift… (a)nd it does no good to make a significant investment … at $6.1 million if I don’t have an active, thriving, vibrant, worshipping community within these walls. The overall picture is really to not only restore the physical stones of the cathedral, but really to restore the body of Christ that worships inside those walls.” Msgr. Richard Gilles, Rector (“Cathedral,” March 14).
The renewed body could display a contemporary spirit.
This community would learn together how to live joyfully, sacramentally in the world. Lay and consecrated ministers would provide transformative worship. Innovative education programs with multi-generational appeal, would provide congregants lifelong spiritual growth. Through service to others, congregants would dedicate their involvement, energy, enthusiasm, gifts, and talents to the betterment of people’s lives.
This contemporary community would live good lives, not as slaves to the law but as individuals living with freedom graced with social responsibility.
Robert Richardson
La Crosse