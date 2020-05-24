Robert Richardson: GOP's COVID response is a disaster

I agree with the admonition by Drs. Mueller and Rathgaber (La Crosse Tribune, May 17) that we must remain vigilant because of the dangers associated with the pandemic.
Also on last Sunday's Tribune Opinion page, Bill Feehan identifies himself as a Republican and a business leader. After all these weeks, he admits that the Republicans have no plan. He easily dismisses responsibilities in favor of individual rights/freedoms. This past week, the people he defends gathered everywhere and provided evidence of their irresponsibility.
Also on that page, Vicki Burke identifies as a Democrat and substantiates that the GOP favors power and money over health. The Republicans overturned safer-at-home without a plan of their own and, thereby, provided evidence of the intention to power-grab – not to safeguard citizens.
Columnist Rich Lawry substantiates that Dr. Anthony Fauci, epidemiologist, seeks always to prevent a deadly pathogen from becoming a plague. Dr. Fauci is rebuked by the Republicans for relying on evidence for making his advisements.
I notice that the health-care experts stand in solidarity recommending that we work together for the benefit of all people. I notice that Republicans use flash words like freedom to deflect and to create chaos. Republicans have succeeded in bolstering the coffers of the wealthy while trying to placate the non-wealthy people with $1,200.
I agree with former President Obama’s assessment that the Republican coronavirus response “has been an absolute chaotic disaster.” I agree with Ms. Burke that in November, we must vote for those who support life in all of its complex manifestations.
Robert Richardson, La Crosse
