Robert Richardson: GOP's COVID response is a disaster

I agree with the admonition by Drs. Mueller and Rathgaber (La Crosse Tribune, May 17) that we must remain vigilant because of the dangers associated with the pandemic.

Also on last Sunday's Tribune Opinion page, Bill Feehan identifies himself as a Republican and a business leader. After all these weeks, he admits that the Republicans have no plan. He easily dismisses responsibilities in favor of individual rights/freedoms. This past week, the people he defends gathered everywhere and provided evidence of their irresponsibility.

Also on that page, Vicki Burke identifies as a Democrat and substantiates that the GOP favors power and money over health. The Republicans overturned safer-at-home without a plan of their own and, thereby, provided evidence of the intention to power-grab – not to safeguard citizens.

Columnist Rich Lawry substantiates that Dr. Anthony Fauci, epidemiologist, seeks always to prevent a deadly pathogen from becoming a plague. Dr. Fauci is rebuked by the Republicans for relying on evidence for making his advisements.