Robert Richardson: Misleading headline or misleading “candidate?

Front page Tribune headline May 18: “Candidate whips up masking discussion.” Third to last paragraph: “A spokesperson for Derrick Van Orden said he is not ‘leading’ the coalition … but only offering his help.” Sidebar: Was this in-home gathering of “60-70” people legal?
The candidate claims to stand for constitutional freedoms; simultaneously, he demonstrates wanton aversion to CDC guidelines. He stirs the pot, but claims no responsibility. Sounds like the subversive tactic of another, now former politician.
For our Democratic Republic to thrive, we rely on healthy public discourse and citizen representation. Our middle and high school students learn the dynamics of debate and argument. Individuals like this “candidate” intentionally obviate civil discourse. He incites clear and present dangers.
Paragraph 11: “last week, a G-E-T School Board meeting was abruptly adjourned after anti-mask protestors and parents ‘had board members leaving the room for their safety,’ …. “
Board members in all school districts are volunteers who devote much time to school effectiveness and safety. The “candidate” Van Orden advised this and other disruptions. Clearly, he “whips up” his followers then steps aside to avoid accountability when they bare their raw emotions onto their neighbors who try in earnest to do what’s best for students and the communities in which they study and live.
Good neighbors: Stay alert to the intentions of such “candidates” who give us evidence that they do not understand the dynamics operative in a Democratic Republic.
Robert Richardson
La Crosse