Robert Richardson: Misleading headline or misleading “candidate?

Front page Tribune headline May 18: “Candidate whips up masking discussion.” Third to last paragraph: “A spokesperson for Derrick Van Orden said he is not ‘leading’ the coalition … but only offering his help.” Sidebar: Was this in-home gathering of “60-70” people legal?

The candidate claims to stand for constitutional freedoms; simultaneously, he demonstrates wanton aversion to CDC guidelines. He stirs the pot, but claims no responsibility. Sounds like the subversive tactic of another, now former politician.

For our Democratic Republic to thrive, we rely on healthy public discourse and citizen representation. Our middle and high school students learn the dynamics of debate and argument. Individuals like this “candidate” intentionally obviate civil discourse. He incites clear and present dangers.

Paragraph 11: “last week, a G-E-T School Board meeting was abruptly adjourned after anti-mask protestors and parents ‘had board members leaving the room for their safety,’ …. “