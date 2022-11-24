Robert Richardson: Thankful for so much

I thank President Biden for providing steady leadership, civil discourse, and positive impact on our daily lives. I thank him for presenting himself as a gentleman and a scholar.

I thank teachers and school staff for providing rich and meaningful learning experiences for our diverse student population and for creating positive relationships with those students. I thank them for sharing knowledge, enthusiasm, and compassion.

I thank informed citizens who voted to retain/install politicians who support our Democratic Republic. I thank the candidates for presenting their platforms with a future focus.

I thank local politicians who tirelessly try to determine the best, multiple solutions regarding unhoused individuals in our community. I thank them for maintaining a faith-based mind-set.

I thank city workers who, with shrinking budgets, manage to collect leaves, plow snow, salt ice, repair storm damages, maintain our parks and facilities, create recreation opportunities, provide public transportation, and strive to keep our city in good shape. I thank them for maximizing the value of our tax collections.

I thank the members of local service organizations that provide festivals, fairs, parades, fun and competitive events, scholarships for local students, meals-on-wheels, bell ringing, public gardens, and toy/clothing collections. I thank them for their countless and selfless volunteer hours.

I thank the clergy who help us navigate with faith in a new, ever-emerging, contemporary world order. I thank them for consistently reminding us what Jesus would do in this and subsequent decades.

I thank those who work in health care for engaging in research, disseminating factual information, and encouraging the general population to reimagine healthy lifestyles. I thank them for giving us options and opportunities.

I thank my neighbors who share greetings when walking or driving past. I thank them for making each day a little nicer and brighter.

Robert Richardson