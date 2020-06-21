Robert Richardson: There's more to teaching students

We cannot ignore one additional institution that must change: teacher education.
Prior to the Republican takeover in congressional Wisconsin, requirements for teacher licensing included significant learning experiences in the social constructs of education.
Formerly, teacher candidates examined race, gender, ethnicity, privilege and power in relation to their effects on student learning and school culture.
Formerly, teacher candidates examined their personal biases in relation to effective teaching practices. Formerly, teacher candidates examined the benefits of curriculum integration and the detriments of subject-centered, fragmented curriculum.
As governor, Scott Walker attacked public education in many ways including wrong-minded changes within teacher licensing. He opened the door for anyone to teach and for individuals to secure the license to teach when they presented some kind of subject-matter expertise.
Licensing did not include verification of skills requisite to invite all students to learn or to forge an inclusive curriculum.
Teachers must know subject matter, and they must know all the social constructs that affect individual students’ capacities to comprehend, analyze, synthesize and evaluate a wide variety of information.
Effective teachers accommodate their students’ needs as part of the instructional plan. These hierarchical needs remain operative from pre-K through grade 12.
Teacher candidates must examine evidence-based practices, self-evaluate their dispositions, formulate their inclusive teaching plan and implement/evaluate the plan with the guidance of a teacher-mentor during practicum.
Equipped only with subject matter, teacher candidates cannot effectively manage the learning environment and cannot effectively guide students through a learning process that inherently requires multiple success pathways.
Robert Richardson, La Crosse
