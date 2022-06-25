 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Richardson: Views in opposite directions

Last Sunday’s Opinion page presented a stark contrast between people who desperately cling to the past and people who envision pathways for informed progress.

Bernardo Cueto failed to examine the Republican mess that President Biden inherited. Cueto needs to examine local school districts’ decimated budgets and state legislative constraints placed on teachers’ professional autonomy.

Michael Lindsay parsed Wisconsin’s legislative funneling of money from public education and called for transparent legislative accountability. Democrats seek to deliver public services in ways that respond to citizens’ needs and recognize their human rights; Republicans block accountability to protect business dealings and top-tier wealth.

Patrick Spencer failed to connect with people of color who live in our community and who could document for him “real” racism across the Coulee Region; he needs to update his experience base. Democrats integrate; Republicans segregate.

Cathy Van Maren correctly identified global actions necessary to mitigate climate emergency. Democrats propose regulatory legislation; Republicans legislate otherwise (clinging to past practices proven to produce deleterious consequences).

People are also reading…

Jason Ludwigson provides an explanation of a current-century voting initiative that helps voters referee in a competition of ideas. Democrats investigate new approaches; Republicans resist change in their efforts to prevent new ideas from actualizing.

Mary Faherty and Sherri Diamon identified constitutional obligations to institutionalize free and fair elections and voting access rights. Democrats promote initiatives that strengthen our Democratic Republic; Republicans undermine Democracy by restricting access to voting and by desperately clinging to Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.”

Keep yourself informed! Do not participate in the tragic parody!

Robert Richardson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News