Robert Richardson: Views in opposite directions

Last Sunday’s Opinion page presented a stark contrast between people who desperately cling to the past and people who envision pathways for informed progress.

Bernardo Cueto failed to examine the Republican mess that President Biden inherited. Cueto needs to examine local school districts’ decimated budgets and state legislative constraints placed on teachers’ professional autonomy.

Michael Lindsay parsed Wisconsin’s legislative funneling of money from public education and called for transparent legislative accountability. Democrats seek to deliver public services in ways that respond to citizens’ needs and recognize their human rights; Republicans block accountability to protect business dealings and top-tier wealth.

Patrick Spencer failed to connect with people of color who live in our community and who could document for him “real” racism across the Coulee Region; he needs to update his experience base. Democrats integrate; Republicans segregate.

Cathy Van Maren correctly identified global actions necessary to mitigate climate emergency. Democrats propose regulatory legislation; Republicans legislate otherwise (clinging to past practices proven to produce deleterious consequences).

Jason Ludwigson provides an explanation of a current-century voting initiative that helps voters referee in a competition of ideas. Democrats investigate new approaches; Republicans resist change in their efforts to prevent new ideas from actualizing.

Mary Faherty and Sherri Diamon identified constitutional obligations to institutionalize free and fair elections and voting access rights. Democrats promote initiatives that strengthen our Democratic Republic; Republicans undermine Democracy by restricting access to voting and by desperately clinging to Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.”

Keep yourself informed! Do not participate in the tragic parody!

Robert Richardson

La Crosse

