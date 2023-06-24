The Wisconsin GOP prefers the rearview mirror. Wisconsin GOP constituents accept non-action, non-progress, retrospective leadership. The constituents must have liked life in the 50s when men worked their shifts and rested at home while women maintained the home and family with special attention to the man and worked out-of-home jobs with low pay.

Current examples feature the GOP’s predilections to obliterate the state’s open records law and voting rights; to decimate labor unions; and to fractionalize teacher education and, therefore, public education efficacy.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin supports and advocates for progress to ensure that every Wisconsinite benefits from freedom, opportunity and economic security.

DPW honors our Wisconsin state motto: Forward – a simple yet powerful concept which encapsulates Wisconsin’s progressive history. DPW leaders and constituents support local governments, rights to make health care and personal decisions, diversity and inclusion, organized labor, open and free libraries and equitable legislative district mapping.

I participate to help build a healthy (mind and body) society and a world that features clean air, safe water and natural agriculture. I support free and high quality public education and transformative teacher education.

Given my preference for progress, I vote most often for the DPW candidate and stand in alignment with Democratic Party in initiatives. I welcome to our community Civic Media talk radio, WLCX 1490 AM, with hosts who present thoughtful commentary and invite civil discussion about state, regional and local issues that effect people’s everyday lives.

Robert Richardson

La Crosse