Robert Riel: Thanks for making Honor Flight so special

I was lucky enough to be on the Honor Flight on September 11. My guardian was my former son-in-law, Brian Davis from Bangor. We arrived at La Crosse airport at 6 a.m. The greeting of many people and officials was inspiring.

Taking off was exciting. Landing in Washington was overwhelming -- so many clapping people and well wishers and "thank you for your service" was unexpected. The whole day was so organized and planned out. Brian never left my side. It was a perfect day.

It's not always easy to go back on some memories, but this trip makes you feel good about yourself. That day was one of my best, and sharing it with Brian was bonding and memorable for us. In La Crosse, on return, we didn't think anyone was there when the doors opened. I cried for all the well wishers, the people in charge that catered to every individual on board and the fireworks were the greatest.

Thank you for this opportunity. The memory of that day will always be special.

Robert Riel (Baker Bob)

Ls Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0