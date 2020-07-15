Robert Roth: Campuses should use caution reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen young women celebrate the ending of quarantine at a Jacksonville, Florida, pub. They all came down with COVID-19 three days later.

A Georgia YMCA overnight camp has 85 guests and staff diagnosed with COVID despite all being screened before they arrived.

This disease is shockingly contagious and it is just getting started in La Crosse.

Preparations are now being made to reopen the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College campuses.

With more than 10,000 students returning this fall, who wouldn’t expect to see 3,000 or more sick in a matter of weeks?

Remember that the kid who is infected on Friday will often be the intern, counter person or nursing aide who serves you on Monday. I hope our leaders choose wisely on how UW-L, Viterbo and Western are reopened.

Robert Roth, La Crosse

