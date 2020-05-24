Robert Roth: La Crosse must scrutinize Star Center's plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I encourage the city to carefully evaluate the Star Center business assumptions before any final approvals.

As recent times have illustrated, business environments are shifting rapidly and the city should look carefully at whether the center can exist in this changing environment,

It appears that Star Center revenue will be from services paid for by public and private insurance programs. The city needs to know what happens if there is a major shift in what insurance programs pay for.

I would encourage those interested in learning more to Google "Insurance shift from Fee-for-Service to Value." They will find dozens of articles about insurance programs moving to pay for health outcomes. Can the Star Center survive if programs like "Beep Baseball" and "Adaptive Whiffle Ball" no longer get generous insurance compensation? What is the city’s risk if Star Center cannot run a profitable business?

In 2010, the city accepted the Eco Park business assumptions and now owns an elaborate facility whose business model failed.

I encourage that the city understand the Star Center business model and chances of success in our new “COVID crash” world before making its final approval.

Robert Roth, La Crosse

