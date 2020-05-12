Robert Taunt: Remember heroes of the War Eagle

Remember children during pandemic

When we consider all the heroes of this coronavirus nightmare (the list begins with nurses, doctors, teachers, social workers and all those who assist them), let us not forget that children who are sequestered in a home where healthy food is not available and they are in physical or psychological danger are heroes in their own right.

I’m referring to tragedies that are occurring throughout America and beyond.

Rose White, La Crosse

We need primary in race for Congress

If you live in the 3rd Congressional District (most of western Wisconsin), please help get Dr. Mark Neumann on the ballot against Ron Kind in the Democratic primary.

Neumann, a retired pediatrician, is running on a platform of Medicare for All and supporting the Green New Deal, both of which Kind opposes.

In order to get on the ballot, Neumann needs 1,000 valid signatures by the end of May. His campaign website, www.markneumannforcongress.com, has a link to have a copy of the nomination papers mailed to you. Whether you intend to vote for Neumann in August, getting a second name on the ballot ensures that there’s a robust debate on these issues.

Kevin Hundt, La Crosse

