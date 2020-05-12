Robert Taunt: Remember heroes of the War Eagle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Friday, May 15, will mark 150 years since the steamer War Eagle caught fire and burned, along with most of the waterfront north of Riverside Park.

The War Eagle was a popular boat and made her home port in La Crosse and had a long life of 16 years.

But why remember this disaster? We should remember human struggle, loss and heroism in our community; it's what defines us.

Captain Cushing and his crew were recognized heroes in preventing any more than five casualties, during some dramatic rescues. But the African-American barber of the boat, Felix Spiller, never received recognition for his attempt to save a young woman from drowning. He was the only crew member to give his life for another. The bones of an elderly gentleman were never found. Those things are worth remembering.

We should also realize that the fire moved forever the front door of the city, from the river to the railroad terminal in town. The fire story is one of the key events that has shaped our history.

Although a full event has been canceled for this year, there will be a quiet memorial to remember at noon Friday, May 15, at the north end of Riverside Park. Some things are worth remembering, even 150 years later.

Robert Taunt, La Crosse

