Roberta Rathert: Logan students showed courage

A group of Logan High School students protested racial issues, the use of the N-word and slurs by peers, and the lack of effective intervention by school leaders.

I feel grateful to these young people who showed courage despite their pain and frustration. They could have chosen to fight back likewise with caustic words and hostility. Instead, they rose above those who chose the low road.

Of all the ethnic flavors in this region, there are as many slurs for each group. Google it and you are sure to find a nasty word to demean your ethnicity or religion, no matter the color of your skin.

It is a matter of civility, moving forward and maturing past the idea of difference as our global world mixes in ways we never thought possible or maybe never wanted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like water running downhill, the patchwork of human differences is happening naturally, for which we can choose delight or despair.

Think about it in terms of Thanksgiving. Failure to give thanks is one of our gravest errors.

Thanklessness is a show of overconfident self-importance. But a life of thankfulness is the only justified response to our blessings.