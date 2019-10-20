Sheep flock together as an instinctive defense, and honeybees stick with other honeybees for survival. However, a sheep will not die for her fellow sheep, but a honeybee will sacrifice her life to protect her home and her own kind.
The stinger of a honeybee will pull out of her body and cause her demise when she defensively stings a mammal. She will only sting out of a need to protect her own. In the same way, illustrated by the honeybee, we are to give our lives for each other.
Rarely, these days, will we be asked to die for others, but we still can give up much for others, out of love. Suppose a person who is rich enough to have all the necessities of life sees a person who is poor, not having even basic needs met. If we do not help and share, love is not really in our hearts.
You have free articles remaining.
Whether a honeybee feels love for other honeybees is not known, but our love for others of our own species must be real, and we must show it by the things we do. So today, you could say that you are going out there to sting like a bee.
Roberta Rathert
Viroqua