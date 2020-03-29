Robin Fitzgerald: Re-elect Griffin to West Salem School Board

There is a great community pride in knowing that the West Salem school district has such high standards and is very passionate about the education of students.

The West Salem district is successful in its mission to serve with passion, ignite creativity, innovation and excellence.

This success is the result of a visionary board that collaborates with parents, teachers, staff, community members and alumni to maintain a focused strategic plan that propels the district’s students toward success in a rapidly changing world.

It has been my observation that Catherine Griffin supports West Salem’s vision of success with a data-driven approach to fiscal challenges, facilities management, collegiality and student excellence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She listens, considers input and diligently works to meet the needs of all students and staff.

Catherine maintains focus on the district’s vision and goals for student achievement and works to implement policies that ensure success. During her years on the School Board, Catherine has been a pioneer in meeting the fiscal challenges school districts face.

Her vision, hard work and fiscal responsibility, along with the other members on the board, have propelled the district into a sought-after destination.