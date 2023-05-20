ATV clubs are pushing to open roads throughout La Crosse County to off-road vehicle usage.

In the town of Onalaska, 47 residents petitioned for that, but most residents are unaware or not in favor of this change. More than 130 town residents quickly petitioned the town to retain the existing status of roads.

Resident concerns shared with the town board included safety, noise, enforcement, congestion, neighborhood disruptions, pollution, and neighborhood opposition. The town directed their ordinance committee to develop an ordinance on this, applying to town but not county roads within the town.

The county is amending their ordinance with potential provisions including community population density, vehicle road usage, liability insurance, agricultural use exemption and limiting operation hours. I encourage a provision to allow residents directly impacted to have a voice in the decision as well.

Criteria to balance residential disruptions, pedestrian and bicycle safety with the desire off-road vehicle users to ride on public roads can be a win for all. But in areas with relatively high population densities, significant pedestrian/bicycling usage, and shoulder-less roads, adding off-road ATV/UTV use may not be the best place to allow that to happen.

I hope Onalaska will follow the lead of the county and consider similar factors in their ordinance. This is a topic that is ripe for further community discussion and awareness and is a great example of where a local advisory referendum next spring might help local elected officials gage the interest of their constituents on a fairly divisive topic.

Robin Schmidt

Onalaska